35 Days After Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case, President Buhari To Address Citizens

President Buhari whose refusal to address the nation during a global crisis and fuelled speculation about his health, will speak to the nation in what the Presidency described as a "scheduled broadcast".

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

 

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, will address the country on Sunday evening -- 35 days after Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Buhari whose refusal to address the nation during a global crisis and fuelled speculation about his health, will speak to the nation in what the Presidency described as a "scheduled broadcast".

A tweet by the Presidency on Sunday reads, "President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7pm.

"Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively for the broadcast." 



Nigeria has 97 cases of Coronavirus so far and one recorded death. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Pastor For Violating Ban On Public Gathering
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Grants Air France Permission To Evacuate European Citizens As COVID-19 Pandemic Fear Grows
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Immigration Boss, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Pastor For Violating Ban On Public Gathering
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari, The church And Coronavirus Pandemic By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Grants Air France Permission To Evacuate European Citizens As COVID-19 Pandemic Fear Grows
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Immigration Boss, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Two Nurses, One Doctor Infected With Coronavirus In Abuja Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Bans Movement In And Out Of Lagos, Ogun, FCT Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 97 In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Pantami And Ministerial Arrogancy By Emmanuel John
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Babalakin Obsessed With The Vice-Chancellor’s Removal By Alabi Azeez
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Buhari Orders 14-day Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun and FCT Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad