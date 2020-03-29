BREAKING: Provost, Deputy Of UCH Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Saturday announced that Nigeria had 97 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death so far.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

University College Hospital, Ibadan (UCH)

The  Provost and Deputy Provost of  University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof Ezekiel Olapade-Olaopa and Prof Obafunke Denloye, have both tested positive for Coronavirus. 

Confirming the situation on Sunday, Olapade-Olaopa said, “Dear colleagues, I wish to inform you that the Deputy Provost and I tested positive for COVID-19 following the tests done on Friday. 

"Although we are both asymptomatic, we have gone into self-isolation for 14 days while our contacts are being observed closely to determine if they should also be tested.”

