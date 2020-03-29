Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Evacuates Stranded NCDC Staff From Congo

According to Iliya, the NCDC staff had travelled to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to undergo a special capacity building course by the World Health Organisation in order to expand their knowledge of Coronavirus management.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

The Nigerian Government has evacuated staff of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control stranded in the Republic of Congo.

In a statement, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Congo, Deborah Iliya, commended the government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for deploying an aircraft to airlift the stranded personnel back to Nigeria.

According to Iliya, the NCDC staff had travelled to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to undergo a special capacity building course by the World Health Organisation in order to expand their knowledge of Coronavirus management.

The statement reads, “The medical team had been stranded following the closure of air and land borders by the host country ostensibly for similar situation. 

“In the same vein, the ambassador, on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, has commended the government and good people of the Republic of Congo for the singular act of solidarity and standing on good relations by the temporal opening of her airport to facilitate the departure of the team on March 26, 2020. 

“This act has in no small measure further strengthened the bilateral harmony that exists between the two countries.

“This trying moment calls for unity, support for each other and forging a common front against Coronavirus and all that stands against peace.”

At the moment, Africa has 4,480 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 135 deaths, with 97 infections and one death coming from Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Pastor For Violating Ban On Public Gathering
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Kyari, Says He Is Transferring To Lagos For Medical Treatment, Confirms SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Bans Movement In And Out Of Lagos, Ogun, FCT Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Grants Air France Permission To Evacuate European Citizens As COVID-19 Pandemic Fear Grows
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Pastor For Violating Ban On Public Gathering
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Kyari, Says He Is Transferring To Lagos For Medical Treatment, Confirms SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Bans Movement In And Out Of Lagos, Ogun, FCT Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Grants Air France Permission To Evacuate European Citizens As COVID-19 Pandemic Fear Grows
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari, The church And Coronavirus Pandemic By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Buhari Orders 14-day Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun and FCT Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 35 Days After Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case, President Buhari To Address Citizens
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Two Nurses, One Doctor Infected With Coronavirus In Abuja Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Coronavirus: Shehu Sani Says Nigerians May Die Of Hunger Over Lockdown
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Pantami And Ministerial Arrogancy By Emmanuel John
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad