Coronavirus: Shehu Sani Says Nigerians May Die Of Hunger Over Lockdown

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has called on both the federal and state governments to roll out palliatives to mitigate the effect of the Coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country.

Sani said the country may witness a situation where citizens would be dying of hunger and starvation after exhausting what they had stockpiled at home. 

He added that the situation may lead to an uprising and total breakdown of law and order in an attempt for survival.

Sani said, “When the stock of food and water in the homes of people are exhausted, there will be nothing else left to fear and no law and directives left to obey.” 

The former lawmaker slammed the Kaduna State Government for not putting in place measures to alleviate the hardship people were going through as a result of lockdown.

The senator called for urgent measures to cushion the effect of the restriction on movement for the masses.

Nigeria currently has 97 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death. 

