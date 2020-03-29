Okonjo-Iweala Cautions Against Public Gatherings Over Coronavirus Outbreak

She said, "#COVID19 Africa’s window for containment is narrowing!"

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2020

Nigeria's former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

A former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reiterated the need for Nigerians and Africans in general to desist from public gatherings as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

She made the call on Sunday via her Twitter handle. 

She said, "#COVID19 Africa’s window for containment is narrowing! 

"As of March 28, there are 4,106 cases in 46 countries with 124 deaths. Still too many reports and videos of people gathering in churches, mosques and markets. Spread the word! Don't congregate. Save lives." 

Nigeria has so far recorded 97 cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

