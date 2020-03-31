Coronavirus Cases Rise To 139 In Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control made the announcement on Twitter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2020

 

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases rose to 139 in Nigeria on Tuesday after four new cases were discovered in Abuja and Lagos.

The agency said, “Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; three in the FCT and one in Lagos.

“As of 08:00pm on 31st of March, there are 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, Lagos currently has 82 cases, FCT- 28, Oyo- eight, Osun- five, Ogun- four, Kaduna- three, Enugu- two, Edo- two, Bauchi- two, Ekiti- one, Rivers- one, and Benue – one.” 

