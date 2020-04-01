Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Rise To 151 After 12 New Infections

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 12 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus, taking the total tally so far in the country to 151.

Out of the 12 new cases, nine were recorded in Osun State, two in Edo and one in Ekiti State.

A Twitter post of the NCDC on Wednesday said, “As at 12:30pm April 1, there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.”

There have been two recorded deaths so far in the country while a total of nine persons, who made recoveries from the virus, have been discharged from isolation centres.