After Backlash, Nigerian Government Pulls Down Tweet Begging US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has pulled down a tweet on their verified Twitter handle begging United States billionaire, Elon Musk, for ventilators for Nigeria to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Musk had on Tuesday said his company, Tesla, would distribute ventilators to hospitals worldwide within the company’s delivery regions.

Shortly after seeing that, the ministry begged for about 100 to 500 ventilators to help with the fight the virus. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Begs US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators On Twitter

But following the backlash that trailed the tweet, officials of the ministry hurriedly pulled down the post and issued a disclaimer.

Reacting to the incident, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, said, “An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down.

“We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn't happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”



