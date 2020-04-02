Doctor Treating Coronavirus Patients In Edo Contracts Virus

“At the moment, as health workers continue to play their part in containing the spread of the disease, they are not protected. One of our colleagues died just yesterday from Lassa fever. This is the state of our health care institutions and that is the fate of most health care workers in the country."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2020

 

President of the National Association of Resident Doctors in Nigeria, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, has disclosed that one of their members treating Coronavirus patients at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, has now been infected with the virus.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme on Thursday, Sokomba said, “At the moment, as health workers continue to play their part in containing the spread of the disease, they are not protected.

“One of our colleagues died just yesterday from Lassa fever. This is the state of our health care institutions and that is the fate of most health care workers in the country.

“Dr Philp Dzuana is the sixth doctor to have died of Lassa fever in the country and very little is being done to get this kind of situation under control.

“Just yesterday again, one of our doctors in ISTH, Iruaa, tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

“What that means is that these doctors that are testing positive to various diseases are being left alone to take care of themselves.

“There is no form of life insurance for them. There is no form of compensation.

“To say the least, what these doctors benefit at the end of every month as hazard allowance is N5,000.

“So, we are worried that if victory against COVID-19, Lassa fever outbreak in the country is to be achieved, the welfare and wellbeing of doctors and other health workers who are on the frontline must be secured.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Students In UK Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Begs US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Germany Donates N2.19bn To Tackle Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Togo Declares Three-month State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Government Begins Distribution of N20,000 Relief Fund To Vulnerable Households
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Students In UK Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Attacks Soyinka Over Comments, Tells Citizens To Trust Science, Not Fiction
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Army Kills Man In Delta Over Stay-at-home Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19 And Mark Of The Beast By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Begs US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Commissioner After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Protest Erupts In Delta Over Killing Of Man By Army Personnel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad