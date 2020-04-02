NDDC Orders Immediate Payment Of Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries After SaharaReporters’ Story

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday published a report on how about 210 beneficiaries of the 2019 NDDC scholarship programme were yet to receive payment eight months after.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 02, 2020

The Niger Delta Development Commission has ordered the immediate payment of all fees and allowances to all beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday published a report on how about 210 beneficiaries of the 2019 NDDC scholarship programme were yet to receive payment eight months after.

While the 2019 beneficiaries of the scheme are owed eight months allowances, some 2018 beneficiaries have also not received payment one year after.

The students, who are mostly studying in the United Kingdom, currently risk being deported back to Nigeria.

In a tweet by the NDDC on Thursday, Acting Managing Director of the commission, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, said they will begin immediate payment of fees of the beneficiaries.

The tweet reads, “Ag. Managing Director @NDDCOnline, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, has directed the payment of outstanding fees and allowances of NDDC foreign scholarship beneficiaries. 

“Directorate of Education, Health and Social Services working out implementation.”

The affected students urged the NDDC to swiftly commence the payment to enable them have access to their school portals.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM TASCE Workers Eject Provost, Bursar From College Over 30 Months Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Corruption Nigerian Students On Scholarship Abroad Risk Deportation Over Refusal Of Nigerian Government To Pay Tuition Fees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike Action
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: University Of Calabar Students Day Of Rage
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Students Insist On Planned Protest Despite Police Presence
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education While Students Slept, Burglars Hit University ATMs In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Government Begins Distribution of N20,000 Relief Fund To Vulnerable Households
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Students In UK Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Attacks Soyinka Over Comments, Tells Citizens To Trust Science, Not Fiction
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Army Kills Man In Delta Over Stay-at-home Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19 And Mark Of The Beast By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Begs US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Commissioner After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Protest Erupts In Delta Over Killing Of Man By Army Personnel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad