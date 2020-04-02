NDDC Orders Immediate Payment Of Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries After SaharaReporters’ Story

The Niger Delta Development Commission has ordered the immediate payment of all fees and allowances to all beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday published a report on how about 210 beneficiaries of the 2019 NDDC scholarship programme were yet to receive payment eight months after.

While the 2019 beneficiaries of the scheme are owed eight months allowances, some 2018 beneficiaries have also not received payment one year after.

The students, who are mostly studying in the United Kingdom, currently risk being deported back to Nigeria.

In a tweet by the NDDC on Thursday, Acting Managing Director of the commission, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, said they will begin immediate payment of fees of the beneficiaries.

The tweet reads, “Ag. Managing Director @NDDCOnline, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, has directed the payment of outstanding fees and allowances of NDDC foreign scholarship beneficiaries.

“Directorate of Education, Health and Social Services working out implementation.”

The affected students urged the NDDC to swiftly commence the payment to enable them have access to their school portals.