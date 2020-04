Togo’s President, Faure Gnassingbe, has announced a three-month state of emergency in the country over the Coronavirus outbreak.

AFP reports that Gnassingbe said an indefinite curfew will come into effect from Thursday between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Togo has recorded 36 cases of Coronavirus and lost two persons to the pandemic.

The country’s government said it will roll out $650m worth of measures to help citizens cope with the outcome of the crisis.