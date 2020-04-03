Interior Minister, Aregbesola, Holds Meeting With Malami Over Prison Decongestion

This is coming three days after inmates at the Kaduna Correctional Centre attempted a jailbreak following the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 03, 2020

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has held a meeting with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on steps to be taken to ensure the decongestion of correctional centres (formerly prisons) in Nigeria.

This is coming three days after inmates at the Kaduna Correctional Centre attempted a jailbreak following the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Judge of FCT, Justice I.U Bello.

“Minister of Interior, Ogbeni @raufaregbesola held a midnight meeting on the process and procedure to radically decongest @CorrectionsNg’s custodial centres with AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Chief Judge of FCT, Justice I.U Bello and other government officials," a tweet by the Ministry of Interior reads. 

The minister has previously held similar meetings to deliberate on how to manage the custodial centres.

Recall that five inmates at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre died of electrocution, which investigation by the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, revealed that the incident was due to overpopulation of the correctional centre.

Civil society organisations are also calling on the government to ensure the decongestion of correctional centres and police cells to contain the spread of the virus.

Currently, the country has 74,127 inmates in 244 centres across the country with 52,226 awaiting trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Personnel In Viral Video Threatening To Rape, Infect Women With HIV In Warri After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Personnel In Viral Video Threatening To Rape, Infect Women With HIV In Warri After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Panic In Warri As Nigerian Army Personnel Threaten To Rape, Infect Women With HIV After Death Of Colleague
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Rivers Governor, Wike, Lifts Curfew, Suspension Of Council Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corpses Of Persons Killed By Coronavirus Can’t Be Claimed For Burial –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Records 1,169 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: First Coronavirus Case In Ondo Is Military Officer Who Returned From India
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad