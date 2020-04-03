JUST IN: Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths



The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed 20 new Coronavirus cases in the country.

The agency also announced the death of two persons to the virus.

The two deaths were recorded in Edo and Lagos states.

As a result, Nigeria now has 210 cases of Coronavirus in the country.

"Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, three in the FCT, three in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo.

"Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo states.

"As at 10:30pm April 3, there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria," the NCDC tweeted.