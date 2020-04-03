JUST IN: Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths

The two deaths were recorded in Edo and Lagos states. As a result, Nigeria now has 210 cases of Coronavirus in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2020


The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed 20 new Coronavirus cases in the country.

The agency also announced the death of two persons to the virus.

The two deaths were recorded in Edo and Lagos states.

As a result, Nigeria now has 210 cases of Coronavirus in the country.

"Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, three in the FCT, three in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo. 

"Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo states. 

"As at 10:30pm April 3, there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria," the NCDC tweeted. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: First Coronavirus Case In Ondo Is Military Officer Who Returned From India
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corpses Of Persons Killed By Coronavirus Can’t Be Claimed For Burial –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam Security Operatives, Youths Clash During Enforcement Of Public Gathering Ban At Adamawa Mosque
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Personnel In Viral Video Threatening To Rape, Infect Women With HIV In Warri After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Rivers Governor, Wike, Lifts Curfew, Suspension Of Council Boss
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Panic In Warri As Nigerian Army Personnel Threaten To Rape, Infect Women With HIV After Death Of Colleague
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: First Coronavirus Case In Ondo Is Military Officer Who Returned From India
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Conspiracy Theory -A Physician’s Rejoinder By Dr. Osy Agbo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corpses Of Persons Killed By Coronavirus Can’t Be Claimed For Burial –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Security Operatives, Youths Clash During Enforcement Of Public Gathering Ban At Adamawa Mosque
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad