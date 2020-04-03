UPDATE: First Coronavirus Case In Ondo Is Military Officer Who Returned From India

SaharaReporters gathered that the first confirmed case is a military officer, who recently returned to Nigeria from India. A source told our correspondent that the state received the result of the test after some samples were sent to a laboratory in Osun State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2020


Following the announcement of the first Coronavirus case in Ondo State, palpable fear has continued to grip residents of the city.

SaharaReporters gathered that the first confirmed case is a military officer, who recently returned to Nigeria from India. 

A source told our correspondent that the state received the result of the test after some samples were sent to a laboratory in Osun State.

"We suspected two cases on Wednesday. One from Ile Oluji in Okeigbo while the second one, a military officer at the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army Barracks in Akure. 

"Immediately, we sent the two samples for test in Ede, Osun State, and got the result of the second person today which tested positive," he said. 

Confirming the case in a post on Twitter, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu pleaded for calm in the state, adding that the man had been moved to an isolation centre. 

He said, "Ondo State #COVIDー19 index case update: The index case is a military officer who was a returnee from India. 

"He has been in isolation since he returned and has been monitored by the medical team of the military and our team throughout this period.

"Upon showing some symptoms, his samples were taken and the diagnosis confirmed by @NCDCgov at their lab in Ede." 

