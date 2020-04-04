Bayelsa Governor Orders Partial Closure Of Markets In Yenagoa

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2020

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has signed an executive order known as the Bayelsa State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 into law as part of strategies to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. 

Governor Diri said that his administration will not relent in preventing resident and the state from Covid-19 pandemic.

He commended all people of the state for their understanding and support during the relevant measures taking by the Covid-19 committee and the implementation of preventive measures. 

According to the governor, the state was yet to have any case of Covid-19 pandemic but since other states bordering it had recorded cases of the virus, government was further stiffening measures to prevent the virus from entering the state.  

Diri went ahead to order the partial closure of markets in the state with effect from April 3. 

