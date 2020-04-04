Delta Government Makes U-turn, Commends Army For Arresting Soldiers Who Threatened To Rape, Infect Women With HIV In Warri





The Delta State Government has commended the Nigerian Army high command for arresting two soldiers shown in a viral video threatening to rape and infect women in Warri with HIV over the alleged killing of their colleague.

The state's Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who earlier described the video first published by SaharaReporters as "fake", commended the army in a statement on Saturday.

Aniagwu said that no soldier was killed in Warri and that government was concerned about where the soldiers got their information that warranted their using uncouth and uncivilised language in threatening the people of Warri.

The soldiers were reportedly arrested at 9 Brigade Military Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday.

He said, "Let me on behalf of the Delta State Government thank the military high command for arresting the deviant soldiers who were bent on tarnishing the image of the army.

"The arrest of the soldiers in the viral video will no doubt restore the confidence of Nigerians in the military.

"It is worrisome that soldiers who were supposed to be highly disciplined would indulge in such acts of brutality and threats to women.

"We call on the military high command to carry out full investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to justice."