JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2020

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor made the comment on Saturday during a briefing with journalists.

He said a decision would be arrived at depending on how things unfold in the coming days. 

He said, “If there’s a need to extend the lockdown, I will. We got one discharged patient today (recovered from the Coronavirus). 

“We are going to sit down with the committee that is working on the community markets and see if we can announce more next week.

“There’s been no backlash on the handling of people by the security operatives so far. I always tell them to ‘wear a human face’.”

There are so far 209 confirmed Coronavirus cases and four recorded deaths in Nigeria. 

