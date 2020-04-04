Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, threw the entire area into confusion as neighbours battled to save her life.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2020


A 23-year-old lady identified as Rejoice has committed suicide in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by drinking Sniper, a popular pesticide.

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased discovered that her boyfriend was having an affair with another lady and decided to take her own life out of anger. 

It was also gathered that the deceased had always threatened to kill herself over the unfaithfulness of her boyfriend. 

A resident of the area disclosed that Rejoice had been having financial difficulties to cater for her child, who she had for another man.  

Her body was said to have been found in the bathroom and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzal, could not be reached when contacted by SaharaReporters as calls to his mobile numbers were not answered.
 

