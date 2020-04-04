Lagos Discharges Another Coronavirus Patient

The latest development brings the total number of persons released from the treatment centre in Lagos to 24.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2020

 

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that another Coronavirus patient had been discharged from the isolation centre in the city.

While speaking with journalists on Saturday, he said, “We got one discharged patient today (recovered from the Coronavirus).”

The latest development brings the total number of persons released from the treatment centre in Lagos to 24. 

Lagos has so far recorded 98 confirmed cases – the highest in Nigeria – where 209 cases have been confirmed with four recorded deaths. 

SaharaReporters, New York

