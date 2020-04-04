Lagos To Pay Medical Bills Of Pregnant Women, Emergency Patients In State During Lockdown





The Lagos State Government has announced that it will offset medical bills of pregnant women and patients on emergency at its hospitals during the period of lockdown in the city.

Patients due for surgery will also be covered under the gesture.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure on Saturday while announcing more palliatives for vulnerable residents, who might be badly affected by the ongoing 14-day lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and FCT.

He said, “Lagos State Government will for the duration of the restriction on movement be taking full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who fall in the following categories at all Lagos State-owned secondary healthcare facilities.

“The first category are patients in emergency, casualty cases, including registration, laboratory tests, surgeries, and drugs.

"Those in the second category are maternity cases. We will bear the full cost of pregnant women on normal delivery and caesarean sections in our hospitals in this period of lockdown.

“What this new scheme means is that, at this time, patients with the listed medical conditions will not need to pay to access treatment and care in all our 27 general hospitals across the state.”

The governor further said that the state had started to review the process of distribution of food relief package, which was introduced at the beginning of the restriction, adding that the programme had made a great impact in the lives of beneficiaries.

