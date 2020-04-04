Man Killed By Coronavirus Tested Positive Before Visiting LUTH, Hospital’s Management Says

According to the statement by Chairman of the hospital’s Medical Advisory Committee on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Chris Bode, the patient was found to be positive by staff post-humously.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2020

Main Entrance, LUTH

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital said in a statement on Saturday that the COVID-19 patient, who died in its facility, had visited Yaba Infectious Disease hospital before he was brought to LUTH. 

According to Bode, a man was brought unconscious to LUTH’s emergency section late in the evening of Wednesday, April 2 by his friend.

He said, “Although, they denied any history of recent travel, his presentation strongly suggested COVID-19.

“He was handled professionally by the Infectious Diseases Consultant and his team without unduly exposing LUTH staff to danger. He died a few hours later.

“Further investigations later revealed that he had earlier performed a test at Yaba soon after he travelled back to Nigeria from Holland and the test was positive.

“He was a known diabetic hypertensive patient. He also had a kidney transplant for chronic kidney disease and was on immunosuppressant drugs.

“The corpse has since been handed over to the appropriate Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Health for safe burial according to international best practices.

“Our Department of Community Medicine has moved swiftly to trace, follow-up and assist gallant staff who managed the patient.”

SaharaReporters, New York

