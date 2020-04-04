NHRC Wades Into Alleged Torture, Rape Of Lady By Kogi Commissioner



The National Human Rights Commission has waded into the allegations of torture and rape against Elizabeth Oyeniyi by Commissioner for Water Resources in Kogi State, Abdulmumin Danga.

The commission disclosed this on Saturday in a statement by the Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu.

Ojukwu described the allegations as grave and assured members of the public that they would follow up the case to the end.

He added that no individual no matter how highly placed would be allowed to get away with impunity.

He called on Danga to explain the circumstances surrounding his alleged offensive attack against the victim in the interest of justice.

Recall that Elizabeth had released a video on social media where she narrated how she was taken from Okene to Lokoja on March 29 by thugs of Danga and beaten, stripped naked in the presence of her child and a video of her made by her attackers in the process.

According Elizabeth, the commissioner who personally took part in beating, was angry over the message she sent to him asking that he assists his sister, who is her friend.

Elizabeth further alleged that after beating her, the commissioner took her to a hotel where he raped her.

She explained that ever since the incident came to public domain, she had been under constant threat from the commissioner and his agents.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday announced the suspension of Danga and ordered an investigation into the matter.