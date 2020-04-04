One Killed, Two Women Kidnapped As Bandits Raid Kaduna Villages





Bandits suspected to be herdsmen have sacked some villages under Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one person in Zorongiwa and kidnapping two women in Kirawatu Village.

The attackers were also said to have made away with five cows, two motorcycles and goats belonging to villagers during the operation.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened on Thursday night when villagers had retired into their homes.

A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the incident had sent panic to other communities in the area as there was no presence of security agents.

As at the time of this report, the abductors had not established contact with family members of victims.

Spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jilge, could not be reached when contacted by SaharaReporters as his mobile lines were switched off at the time.

