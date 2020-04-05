BREAKING: Eight New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria

Of the eight, five were recorded in Lagos while two in the Federal Capital Territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020



Eight new Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Nigeria.

This was announced by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control on Sunday night.

In a post on its Twitter handle, the NCDC said, "Eight new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: five in Lagos, two in the FCT and one in Kaduna State. 

"As at 9:30pm on April 5, there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 

"Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths." 



Lagos currently has the highest number of infected persons with 120, followed by the FCT with 47 cases.

SaharaReporters, New York

