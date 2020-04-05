Coronavirus: Policeman Demoted For Assaulting Medical Doctor In Akwa Ibom During Movement Restriction

A policeman in Akwa Ibom State has been demoted for assaulting a medical doctor while enforcing the stay-at-home order of the state government.

Dr Daniel Edet, a surgeon with the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, was assaulted by Edidiong Alexander, a police sergeant, while on his way to work on Friday evening.

Threat of a strike action by the Nigerian Medical Association over the incident, which left Edet’s hand fractured, forced police to investigate the matter.

Edidiong was demoted from the rank of a sergeant to corporal after investigations found him guilty of the offence.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, met with Edet and Chairman of NMA in the state to apologise over the incident.