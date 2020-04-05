Drug Prescribed For Scabies Gives Hope For Coronavirus Treatment

Ivermectin is used on the NHS and in the United States for parasitic infections but researchers in Australia believe it could be useful against COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020

Google

A drug prescribed for scabies has shown strong capacity to stop Coronavirus in its tracks, according to a study. 

Ivermectin is used on the NHS and in the United States for parasitic infections but researchers in Australia believe it could be useful against COVID-19.

Tests showed the drug reduced levels of the virus by 99.8 per cent within 48 hours and had been completely eliminated after three days, according to Daily Mail UK.

It's believed that the drug works by paralysing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 'overwhelming its nervous system', preventing it from replicating.

Scientists at the Royal Melbourne Hospital believe Ivermectin may in turn reduce the severity of the life-threatening disease. 

They are now urging for Ivermectin to be trialled on Coronavirus patients as experts continue the race against time to find a cure.

Ivermectin was discovered in the 1970s and has fast become an essential medicine for a vast number of parasitic infections such as head lice and scabies.

It's on the World Health Organisation's List of Essential Medicines, the safest and most effective medicines needed in a health system.

In recent years, researchers have shown Ivermectin has anti-viral activity against a broad range of viruses.

Most of this research has only been 'in vitro' – cells in the laboratory – which has prompted calls for human trials. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Five New Coronavirus Cases Announced, Figure Rises To 214
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Man Killed By Coronavirus Tested Positive Before Visiting LUTH, Hospital’s Management Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kenyan Pastor Investigated In United Kingdom For Selling Oil That ‘Protects’ Members From Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Coronavirus: Policeman Demoted For Assaulting Medical Doctor In Akwa Ibom During Movement Restriction
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights NHRC Wades Into Alleged Torture, Rape Of Lady By Kogi Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Dapo Abiodun Has Failed Ogun State By Tao Bakare
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Mr Vice President: Why Are You The Missing Leader During This Coronavirus Pandemic? By Ademola Bello
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Five New Coronavirus Cases Announced, Figure Rises To 214
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Man Killed By Coronavirus Tested Positive Before Visiting LUTH, Hospital’s Management Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kenyan Pastor Investigated In United Kingdom For Selling Oil That ‘Protects’ Members From Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Coronavirus: Policeman Demoted For Assaulting Medical Doctor In Akwa Ibom During Movement Restriction
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad