Nigeria Records One New Coronavirus Death

“Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced one new death to Coronavirus among the 10 fresh infections made public on Sunday.

The 10 new cases brings to 224 the number of confirmed infections in the country so far. 

In a post on its Twitter handle, the agency said, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: six in Lagos, two in FCT and two in Edo.

“As at 11:15am April 5, there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 

To stem the spread of the pandemic, schools markets, religious houses and other public places have been shut across Nigeria while President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT to help the move.

