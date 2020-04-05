Policeman Brutalises Fiancee, Boasts Of Being Above The Law

The policeman, it was gathered, constantly engages in the inhuman act of brutalising the lady while boasting of being above the law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020

Gbadebo Adekunle Jacob

While the country is battling the Coronavirus pandemic, Constable Gbadebo Adekunle Jacob, a policeman attached to Tolu Police Division, Ajegunle, Area B Command of Lagos State, has assaulted his fiancee, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The victim, who narrated her ordeal in the relationship, said she had been enduring the assault for a long time. 

She said the latest assault she suffered was on Saturday when Jacob hit her and she was bleeding from the head.  Victim

She said, "On April 4, 2020, I was seriously assaulted by my fiance whose name is Jacob, a policeman serving at Tolu Division, Ajegunle under Area B Command, Lagos State.

"Physical abuse and assault had become a regular thing in the relationship and I just had to cry out because it has got to the height of it." 

She disclosed that the policeman had on several occasions brutalised her with no sign of an end to the assault.

She also said the man always claimed to have people in high places, who would protect him and that he would go scot-free over any harm he does to her.
Gbadebo Adekunle Jacob
She said, "Unnecessary beatings under confidence that nothing can happen or he can't be arrested because he is a policeman.

"He will always say nobody can do anything to him, he inflicted marks all over my body." 

Recall that some advocacy organisations had called on the Nigerian Government to ensure the protection of women and girls against gender-based violence during the lockdown period due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. 

The groups feared that while the ‘stay-at-home’ order serves to protect families from the disease, it has the tendency of worsening sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls in Nigeria. 
 

