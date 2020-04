Six new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in four states across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Monday night.

It said, "Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: two in Kwara, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the FCT.

"As at 9:30pm 6th April, there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

"Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths."