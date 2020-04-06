BREAKING: Two More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Two more persons have recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19) and been discharged in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of persons discharged in Lagos to 31.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a series of tweets on Monday.

He revealed that the persons are females.

He said, “Dear Lagosians, I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

"Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively.

"They have been discharged from the facility."