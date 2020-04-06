BREAKING: Two More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

This brings the total number of persons discharged in Lagos to 31.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2020

Google

 

Two more persons have recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19) and been discharged in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of persons discharged in Lagos to 31.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a series of tweets on Monday.

He revealed that the persons are females.

He said, “Dear Lagosians, I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 

"Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively. 

"They have been discharged from the facility." 

SaharaReporters, New York

