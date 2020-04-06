Coronavirus: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Inaugurates Committee To Oversee Donations





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has set up a six-man committee to oversee a Response Fund to combat Coronavirus in the city.

Akeredolu named members of the committee few days after the United Bank for Africa Plc, through its foundation, donated the sum of N28.5m to the state to fight the pandemic.

Donations also came in from other quarters.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mr Donald Ojogo, made the announcement in a statement in Akure, the capital.

Those named in the committee include Mr Kayode Falowo (Chairman), Babajide Akeredolu (Secretary), Mr Akin Odumakin (Vice Chairman), Cecilia Akintomide; Segun Fagboyegun and Prof Adesegun Fatusi.

According to Akeredolu, the aim of the committee was to help the state mobilise funds both in "cash or kind" and also manage its transparent utilisation.

He said, "The committee is also to recommend and advise government on funding strategies, manage funds mobilised; direct funding campaign and also identify and contact effective funding channels/sources.

"It will equally provide weekly reports and submit a concrete completion report at the end of its activities.

"For transparency and accountability, the committee will work with Ernst and Young as Fund Advisors, and SIAO Partners will serve as Auditors for the Fund."

In a related development, the governor also constituted a palliatives committee to cushion the effects of Coronavirus on the people.

He said the committees are saddled with the responsibilities of working out modalities to mobilise human and material resources especially in the areas of food supply to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

