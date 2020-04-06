Coronavirus: Top Officials In Rwanda Donate Salaries To Fight Pandemic

Sorry me top officials in Rwanda have donated their April salaries ahead to support government's effort in fighting Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the country's Prime Minister, Édouard Ngirent.

The donations will cater for the economy and citizens' welfare during the Coronavirus crisis.

Rwandan President, Paul Kegame, said in March that the government will do everything to support citizens during this period.

The government has already issued a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

