Coronavirus: Top Officials In Rwanda Donate Salaries To Fight Pandemic

This was disclosed by the country's Prime Minister, Édouard Ngirent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2020

Sorry me top officials in Rwanda have donated their April salaries ahead to support government's effort in fighting Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the country's Prime Minister, Édouard Ngirent. 

The donations will cater for the economy and citizens' welfare during the Coronavirus crisis. 

Rwandan President, Paul Kegame, said in March that the government will do everything to support citizens during this period.

The government has already issued a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Eight New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Admitted To Hospital Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband To Do 14-day Community Service, Pay Fine For Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osun Local Government Chairman Dies In Oyo From Undisclosed Ailment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills More Boko Haram Terrorists As Shekau Begs Fighters Not To Run In New Audio
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband Arraigned In Court For Violating Ban On Gatherings In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Eight New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Policeman Brutalises Fiancee, Boasts Of Being Above The Law
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Admitted To Hospital Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband To Do 14-day Community Service, Pay Fine For Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osun Local Government Chairman Dies In Oyo From Undisclosed Ailment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Grand Coronavirus Cover-Up In Kwara By 'Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad