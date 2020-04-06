Kaduna Government Threatens To Impose Total Lockdown In State Over Violation Of Movement Ban By Residents



Kaduna State Government has threatened to review the ongoing lockdown by closing the two-day window it allows for residents to restock food items if they continue flouting the movement restriction in place.



Deputy governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who handed down the warning on Monday, said that government had ordered security agents to deal with violators henceforth.



A statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday said that Dr Balarabe was alarmed that some persons took the Coronavirus pandemic for granted by defying the lockdown.



Recall that the state government had reviewed the 24-hour lockdown last Wednesday by giving a two-day window of Tuesday and Wednesday every week to enable residents buy food and other essential commodities.



The statement further said that the State Task Force on Covid-19 met with representatives of traders and resolved that dealers of foodstuff and essential commodities were permitted to bring in and offload goods five times in a week, including Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.



Dr Balarabe advised residents to shop only in markets within their neighbourhoods as going to far-flung commercial hubs was not allowed.



The statement further advised traders and buyers to observe social distancing at markets, warning that ‘’Kawo market will remain closed because it does not have space for social distancing.’’

