Naira Marley Surrenders Self To Police Over Violation Of Lockdown Order

Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley, has surrendered himself to the Lagos State Police Command.

Spokesperson for the command, Bala Elkana, confirmed this to newsmen on Monday.

Elkana said the music star would be charged to court.

Fashola was among guests at the birthday party organised by Nollywood star, Funke Akindele-Bello, for her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, at their Lagos residence in disregard to the lockdown ordered by government to stop further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Elkana said, “Azeez Fashola is now in police custody.

"He will also be charged to court for violating the restriction orders.

"The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well-meaning Nigerians that spoke up against the violations. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”