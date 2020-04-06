Police Arrest Former Lagos Governorship Candidate, Gbadamosi, For Attending Funke Akindele's House Party



The Lagos State Police Command have arrested former gubernatorial candidate in the state, Babatunde Gbadamosi, for attending Funke Akindele's house party.

The Nollywood star was arrested for violating the government's order restricting gathering of 20 people.

She was arraigned and sentenced to 14-days community service with a fine of N100,000.

Gbadamosi was spotted in a viral video shared by her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, in the party that held in Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki.

He would also be arraigned in court.

Gbadamosi also risks similar fate as Akindele.