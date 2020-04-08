Coronavirus: Lagos Government Quarantines 67 Ivory Coast Returnees

SaharaReporters gathered that travellers were heading to Ejigbo, a town in the Osun State, when they were stopped.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

The Lagos State Government has placed 67 persons, who arrived Nigeria from Ivory Coast, in isolation at a facility in Badagry.

SaharaReporters gathered that travellers were heading to Ejigbo, a town in the Osun State, when they were stopped. 

Recall that 127 returnees from Ivory Coast had made it to Ejigbo last week out of which 17 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

“The 67 Nigerians resident in Ivory Coast arrived at Seme Border in Lagos on Wednesday, disclosing that most of the passengers in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG which conveyed them were women, children and few men.

“Officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Health arrived at the border post around 4:00pm and took the returnees to isolation centres in Badagry for tests and quarantine.

“They were delayed on their way because of the border closures in Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a government official said. 

