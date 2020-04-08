COVID-19: Mpape Residents Groan As Security Agents Reinforce Lockdown In Abuja

Security operatives comprising of police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Vehicle Inspector Officers, Civil Defence Corps and others were deployed to reinforce the lockdown order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

There is currently discontent among residents of Mpape, a suburb of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as security operatives intensify the enforcement of a movement ban in the area. 

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had issued a directive to his men to ensure total compliance with the order after it was discovered that Mpape residents had been flouting the restriction order by moving around to engage in different activities. 

On Wednesday however, residents of the community were barred from coming out or going into the area irrespective of status.

This led to vehicular traffic in the area as the only road leading to the community was blocked by security operatives.

