Despite Death Of Doctor To Coronavirus, Katsina Lifts Ban On Juma'at Prayers

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

Despite the outbreak of Coronavirus and one death recorded in Katsina, the state government has lifted the ban on Friday Juma’at prayers.

The decision was announced in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, on Tuesday.

The decision was made after a meeting was held by government officials, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and security agents to review some measures taken by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Katsina.

The statement reads, “The Executive Governor has directed that the suspension of Friday prayers be lifted with immediate effect however, the prayers will be conducted under some stipulated health and security guidelines.

“The Jumu’ah Imams should however, avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within the shortest period.

“People are also strongly advised to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all rules and regulations provided by the health experts in fighting the contagious disease.”

Some irate youth had on Friday set a police station on fire after a religious leader held a Juma’at prayer following the ban on large gatherings in the state.

