Five Nigerians In China Test Positive For Coronavirus

Five Nigerians based in China have tested positive for Coronavirus, Daily Mail UK reports.

Out of the bunch, four had recently visited the same eatery, ‘Emma Food’, multiple times, the Guangzhou Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

The restaurant owner, alongside her daughter and another child, later tested positive for the pandemic.

Wuhan, the former epicentre, on Wednesday saw all travel restrictions lifted after 76 days.

Seven people, who tested positive for Coronavirus, have been linked to the same restaurant in China, sparking fears.

The Nigerian citizens with the infections were detected between March 28 and March 30, after screening 3,779 travellers from high-risk countries living in the city.

The Coronavirus epidemic erupted in China after dozens of people suffering ‘mysterious viral pneumonia’ were linked to the same seafood market in Wuhan.

Guangzhou is situated 1,028 kilometres (638 miles) South of the former epicentre.