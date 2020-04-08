Five Nigerians In China Test Positive For Coronavirus

Out of the bunch, four had recently visited the same eatery, ‘Emma Food’, multiple times, the Guangzhou Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

Five Nigerians based in China have tested positive for Coronavirus, Daily Mail UK reports. 

Out of the bunch, four had recently visited the same eatery, ‘Emma Food’, multiple times, the Guangzhou Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

The restaurant owner, alongside her daughter and another child, later tested positive for the pandemic.

Wuhan, the former epicentre, on Wednesday saw all travel restrictions lifted after 76 days.

Seven people, who tested positive for Coronavirus, have been linked to the same restaurant in China, sparking fears.

The Nigerian citizens with the infections were detected between March 28 and March 30, after screening 3,779 travellers from high-risk countries living in the city.

The Coronavirus epidemic erupted in China after dozens of people suffering ‘mysterious viral pneumonia’ were linked to the same seafood market in Wuhan.

Guangzhou is situated 1,028 kilometres (638 miles) South of the former epicentre.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fifteen Chinese Doctors Arrive Nigeria To Help Coronavirus Fight
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News No Data, Records Lost In Accountant-General’s Office Fire –Minister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fifteen Chinese Doctors Arrive Nigeria To Help Coronavirus Fight
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Government Bans TV Station From Airing Drama Showing Lady Being Held By Men
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: UK Daily Death Toll Surpasses 900 For First Time
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad