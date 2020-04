The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced another death from one of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, gave the update on Twitter.

He said, “Lagos recorded another ‪#COVID19‬ related death; a 66 year old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on March 17, 2020.

“Let's ‪#StayHome‬ and ‪#StaySafe‬ to stop the spread of ‪#COVID19‬ infection ‪#ForAGreaterLag.”