Kano Government Bans TV Station From Airing Drama Showing Lady Being Held By Men

In a letter signed by the Executive Secretary of Kano State Censorship Board, Isma’ll Muhammad Na’Abba Afakallah, and written to the management of the TV station on April 7, the state government said such obscene film violated the norms, values, culture and religion of the people of Kano.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

The Kano State Government has banned Arewa 24 Television from airing a series – Kwana Casa’In – showing a lady being held by men inside a tricycle.

In a letter signed by the Executive Secretary of Kano State Censorship Board, Isma’ll Muhammad Na’Abba Afakallah, and written to the management of the TV station on April 7, the state government said such obscene film violated the norms, values, culture and religion of the people of Kano.

The government also placed a ban on the airing of another series – Gidan Badamasi – which it claimed was uncensored and unlicensed.  The letter- Page 1

The letter reads, “We are drawing your attention to a recent episode of Kwana Casa’In in a tricycle and store showing a lady being held by men which is against our norms, values, religion and culture. 

“It is also in our record that another TV series being shown by your station called ‘Gidan Badamasi’, is an uncensored and unlicensed film which is an offence contrary to the Kano State Censorship Board Law (2001).

“It is against this background that we are giving your TV station 48 hours from the receipt of this letter to stop showing Kwana Casa’In and Gidan Badamasi for not complying with the laws mandating all films shown in Kano State to pass through censoring and licensing by the Kano State Censorship Board and failure to comply with the above notice will attract legal sanctions.”  The letter- Page 2

The agency went on to say that it shall not approve a film or video work with indecent and obscene portions likely to be injurious to morality and against public interest.

Kano, like most states in Northern Nigeria, is an extremely conservative society where Islamic values including Sharia Law towers above everything else. 

The state also has Hisbah Corps – a religious police responsible for enforcing Sharia in the city. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Release Gbadamosi After Being Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele's House Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Again, Afenifere Slams Ondo Police, Insists Fasoranti's Daughter's Killers Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Politics Lawan, Gbajabiamila Fault Social Investment Programme Implementation, Want Scheme Backed By Law
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion “Traitors”, “Termites” “Vermin”: Governor Seyi Makinde Mulls Cabinet Shakeup By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad