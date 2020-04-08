No Data, Records Lost In Accountant-General’s Office Fire –Minister

He said the fire was caused by a spark from one of the air conditioners on the fourth floor of the building at about 10:00am and was successfully put out by firefighters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has said that no data or records was lost in Wednesday’s fire incident at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

He said the fire was caused by a spark from one of the air conditioners on the fourth floor of the building at about 10:00am and was successfully put out by firefighters.

Agba said, “We have gone round the rooms and offices where the fire affected, and I am glad to report that our data centre where all our records are kept are fully intact.   See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Accountant General Of Federation’s Office In Abuja On Fire 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

“There is no destruction, so we haven’t lost any record.”

He however, noted that the only damage to the data centre was the exterior, which houses the cooling units.

Agba said one of the immediate steps taken was to shut down the data centre since the cooling units were no longer working optimally.

He added that a full scale investigation would be instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fifteen Chinese Doctors Arrive Nigeria To Help Coronavirus Fight
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fifteen Chinese Doctors Arrive Nigeria To Help Coronavirus Fight
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Government Bans TV Station From Airing Drama Showing Lady Being Held By Men
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Five Nigerians In China Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: UK Daily Death Toll Surpasses 900 For First Time
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad