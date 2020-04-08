No Data, Records Lost In Accountant-General’s Office Fire –Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has said that no data or records was lost in Wednesday’s fire incident at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

He said the fire was caused by a spark from one of the air conditioners on the fourth floor of the building at about 10:00am and was successfully put out by firefighters.

Agba said, "We have gone round the rooms and offices where the fire affected, and I am glad to report that our data centre where all our records are kept are fully intact.

"There is no destruction, so we haven't lost any record."

“There is no destruction, so we haven’t lost any record.”

He however, noted that the only damage to the data centre was the exterior, which houses the cooling units.

Agba said one of the immediate steps taken was to shut down the data centre since the cooling units were no longer working optimally.

He added that a full scale investigation would be instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident.