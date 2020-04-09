BREAKING: Seven Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2020

 

Seven persons, who earlier tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos, were on Thursday released to go home after making full recoveries from the virus.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure in a post on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

He said, “Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged seven more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos.

“The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals — two Ukrainians and one Italian.” 




 

SaharaReporters, New York

