Coronavirus: World Bank Warns Of Recession In Africa

The region will fall into its first recession in 25 years, compared with 2.4 per cent growth last year, according to the World Bank’s Africa’s Pulse, its twice-yearly economic update for the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2020

 

The Sub-Saharan Africa region will see economic growth reverse and plunge to between -2.1 per cent to as low as -5.1 per cent this year due to the Covid-19 global crisis.

The region will fall into its first recession in 25 years, compared with 2.4 per cent growth last year, according to the World Bank’s Africa’s Pulse, its twice-yearly economic update for the region.

The economic shrinkage will cost Sub-Saharan Africa between $37bn to $79bn in lost output this year due to a sharp decline in output growth with key trading partners including China and Europe as well a steep fall in commodity prices, led by oil, Quartz Africa, says.

Many countries will also experience reduced tourism activity as well as the domestic measures to contain the Coronavirus global pandemic.

The negative economic growth rate forecast looks even more stark when compared with a Sub-Saharan Africa population growth projection of 2.7 per cent.

The region, which had been expected to grow around 3.6 per cent this year, has been home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies over the last decade.

The spread of the pandemic in Africa itself has been relatively slow with around 11,000 cases and 500 plus deaths relative to the continent’s 1.2 billion population.

But the World Bank says it’s worried the relatively low number of cases might reflect under-testing.

There are also concerns among global health bodies and NGOs that a widespread pandemic on the continent could have disproportionately bad outcomes due to the fragile health systems of many countries particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

To that end, several countries have effectively shut down large portions of their economies to prevent people moving around and spreading the virus easily.

The full or partial lockdown of major cities including Lagos, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Harare and Accra among others across Africa has also highlighted the harsh reality of how the majority of urban Africans live off the cash-driven informal sector, which dominates most of the region’s economies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH With Humans In Hiding, Animals Take Back The World
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Repatriates 997 Americans In Nigeria Back Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Grants Amnesty To 2,600 Prisoners Over COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Pardons Late Anthony Enahoro, Prof Ambrose Alli, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News No Data, Records Lost In Accountant-General’s Office Fire –Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lawan, Gbajabiamila Got It Wrong By Maryam Uwais
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH With Humans In Hiding, Animals Take Back The World
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq, Bows To Pressure From Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Compromise Social Register
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Repatriates 997 Americans In Nigeria Back Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Grants Amnesty To 2,600 Prisoners Over COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad