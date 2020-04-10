COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment

The Nigerian Government has introduced mobile testing and treatment vehicles to be used for combating Coronavirus in rural communities in the country.

Inspecting a prototype of the testing vehicle, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, and members of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, described the new innovation as a ‘game-changer’ in the campaign against COVID-19.

The mobile testing vehicles were conceptualised as part of the ‘Telemedicine Project for Rural Medical Services’ initiated by the National Space Research and Development Agency.

It is equipped with a bed, waiting room and laboratory testing facilities.

Onu said, “This is a game-changer – this is essentially taking the hospital to the home with the facility we have here."

Acting Director-General of NASRDA, Jonathan Angulu, explained that the agency planned to take the telemedicine project to the 774 local government areas in the country.