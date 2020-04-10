IMN Calls For El-Zakzaky's Release To Treat Deteriorating Health

The IMN in a statement on Friday by Ibrahim Musa, Media Manager for the group, expressed worry that even though other nations in the world were releasing political prisoners to stop the spread of Coronavirus, El-Zakzaky and his wife remain detained in Kaduna.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2020

 

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has called for the immediate release of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, to enable him attend to his failing health and injuries sustained during the course of his arrest and detention.

The IMN in a statement on Friday by Ibrahim Musa, Media Manager for the group, expressed worry that even though other nations in the world were releasing political prisoners to stop the spread of Coronavirus, El-Zakzaky and his wife remain detained in Kaduna.

It reads, "Sheikh El-Zakzaky deserves immediate freedom for very many reasons particularly at this difficult period that the nation is facing the scourge of Coronavirus. Chiefly among these, he remains in detention despite a 2016 Federal High Court ruling that declared his arrest and detention as unlawful, unconstitutional and a breach of his fundamental rights.  See Also Politics Nigerian Government Ignores El-Zakzaky, To Pardon Orji Kalu, Other Ex-Governors Jailed For Stealing Public Funds 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

"Secondly, two different Kaduna high courts have since discharged and acquitted almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement, who stood trial for the same charges he is allegedly said to have aided and abetted, for which he is currently unfairly being tried as a ploy to justify his perpetual detention.

"Furthermore, it is a well-known fact that the Sheikh is in dire need of expert medical attention as a result of the injuries he sustained when the military attacked his residence in December 2015.

“He additionally suffered multiple strokes while in detention and was found to have very high levels of toxic metals circulating in his system.

“This much has even been acknowledged by the high court when they attempted to grant him a medical leave, which was foiled by the authorities."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN : Nigeria Confirms 17 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Now 305
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics FCT Residents Deny Receiving Money, Expose Discrepancy In Government Welfare Claims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Nigeria Consular In Guangzhou, China, Stood Up For Nigerians Displaced By The Chinese Government
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Diplomat Confronts Chinese Officials Harassing And Maltreating Nigerians In China, Tells Them Act No Longer Acceptable
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN : Nigeria Confirms 17 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Now 305
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Ignores El-Zakzaky, To Pardon Orji Kalu, Other Ex-Governors Jailed For Stealing Public Funds
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics FCT Residents Deny Receiving Money, Expose Discrepancy In Government Welfare Claims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Humiliation And Serious Manhandling In The Hands Of Nigeria Police And Allied Group At Moore Police Station Ile Ife, Osun State By Dr Abiodun Olabanjo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Nigeria Consular In Guangzhou, China, Stood Up For Nigerians Displaced By The Chinese Government
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Diplomat Confronts Chinese Officials Harassing And Maltreating Nigerians In China, Tells Them Act No Longer Acceptable
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Records Second Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Easter: Governor Wike Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions For Religious Gatherings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad