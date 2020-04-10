IMN Calls For El-Zakzaky's Release To Treat Deteriorating Health

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has called for the immediate release of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, to enable him attend to his failing health and injuries sustained during the course of his arrest and detention.

The IMN in a statement on Friday by Ibrahim Musa, Media Manager for the group, expressed worry that even though other nations in the world were releasing political prisoners to stop the spread of Coronavirus, El-Zakzaky and his wife remain detained in Kaduna.

It reads, "Sheikh El-Zakzaky deserves immediate freedom for very many reasons particularly at this difficult period that the nation is facing the scourge of Coronavirus. Chiefly among these, he remains in detention despite a 2016 Federal High Court ruling that declared his arrest and detention as unlawful, unconstitutional and a breach of his fundamental rights. See Also Politics Nigerian Government Ignores El-Zakzaky, To Pardon Orji Kalu, Other Ex-Governors Jailed For Stealing Public Funds

"Secondly, two different Kaduna high courts have since discharged and acquitted almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement, who stood trial for the same charges he is allegedly said to have aided and abetted, for which he is currently unfairly being tried as a ploy to justify his perpetual detention.

"Furthermore, it is a well-known fact that the Sheikh is in dire need of expert medical attention as a result of the injuries he sustained when the military attacked his residence in December 2015.

“He additionally suffered multiple strokes while in detention and was found to have very high levels of toxic metals circulating in his system.

“This much has even been acknowledged by the high court when they attempted to grant him a medical leave, which was foiled by the authorities."