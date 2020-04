The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

NCDC made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Friday’s evening.

It said, “Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

“Eight in Lagos, three in Katsina, two in FCT, one in Niger, one in Kaduna, one in Anambra and one in Ondo.

“As at 9:30pm April 10, there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with seven deaths.”