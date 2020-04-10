Naira Marley, Gbadamosi Write Letters Of Apology To Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Promise To Be In Self-isolation For 14 Days

The case was later withdrawn on the condition that the defendants tendered an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and Sanwo-Olu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2020


Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley, and a former governorship aspirant in Lagos, Babatunde Gbadamosi, have written letters of apology to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naira Marley, Gbadamosi and his wife were on Wednesday charged before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for attending a birthday party in violation of government’s social distancing directive to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The case was later withdrawn on the condition that the defendants tendered an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and Sanwo-Olu.  See Also Politics Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The duo in two different letters of apology but with similar contents to Lagos governor, agreed to be in self-isolation for 14 days.

The letters read, “I hereby apologise unreservedly to the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the good people of Lagos in any manner that I may have violated the social distance regulations and stay at home order of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and governor of Lagos State, as same was not done as a result of deliberate disrespect to their persons, authorities and governments.

“That I agree to be in self-isolation in my house for a period of 14 (fourteen) days commencing from today, Thursday 9th of April 2020 and that the Lagos State Ministry of Health should supervise my isolation.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Airport Hotel On Fire
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, Tells Nigerian Lawmakers To Nominate Individuals For SIP Oversight
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Pardons Late Anthony Enahoro, Prof Ambrose Alli, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Easter: Governor Wike Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions For Religious Gatherings
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Delta State Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad