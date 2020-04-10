Oyo Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2020



Three COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Oyo State after testing negative for the virus.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, announced this on Twitter.

He said, ''Yesterday, three confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged after receiving their second negative test results. 

"This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to five. So, there are currently six active cases.

“All measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State remain in place. These include the dusk to dawn curfew (7pm to 6am); no gatherings of more than 10 people to be held anywhere in the state and the closure of all markets except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state remains suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

