Bauchi Governor Attends Crowded Religious Gathering Hours After Leaving Coronavirus Isolation

The governor, who was received by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, was seen in the mosque wearing face mask and hand gloves.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2020

 

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on Friday attended a crowded Juma’at service at the Bauchi Central Mosque, less than 24 hours after he was discharged from an isolation centre following his testing positive for Coronavirus.

Mohammed, who spoke at the Mosque, thanked people of the state for their support, prayers and sympathy throughout the period of his isolation.

The governor, who was received by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, was seen in the mosque wearing face mask and hand gloves. 

The Juma’at service was also attended by deputy governor of the state, Senator Baba Tela; Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu; state PDP chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam; commissioners, senior government officials and traditional rulers.

The Friday congregational prayer was the first public outing of the governor since he was confirmed to have contracted the disease two weeks ago.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

